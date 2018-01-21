People

Hawaii native looks to bring music program to island

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 06:23 PM

HONOLULU

Christopher Yick is determined to bring a music program to his native state of Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Yick, who is in his second year at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, started working on the process while home for winter break.

The 19-year-old bassist started by playing a small concert at the Palolo Chinese Home. Then he started working on plans for a free concert and master classes for young musicians. He filed papers to establish a nonprofit, Hawaii Chamber Music Festival.

Yick wants to establish a summer program for strings taught by musicians from the Honolulu Symphony and visiting musicians from other symphonies.

Yick arranged for his mentor, violinist Robert McDuffie, to perform a free recital at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Orvis Auditorium on Jan. 31.

