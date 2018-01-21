Weather Channel co-founder dies; doubted climate science

In this July 30, 1981 photo, John Coleman, weather channel founder, left, and Frank Batten, publisher of the Norfolk, Va., Virginian-Pilot and Ledger-Star, and chairman and chief executive of Landmark Communications, Inc., left, are seen during a news conference in New York. John Coleman, the founder of The Weather Channel and longtime KUSI weatherman, died Saturdaty night, Jan. 20, 2018, at home in Las Vegas, said his wife Linda Coleman. He was 83. Marty Lederhandler, File AP Photo