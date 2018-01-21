People

Appalachia Ohio artists share innovative works in show

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 09:22 AM

LANCASTER, Ohio

The works of a dozen artists from Ohio's Appalachia region are being featured in a new exhibition.

Artists of the Winding Road: A-Z runs through April 15 at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio . A curators' talk is on Sunday.

The show features innovative works in an array of media, including cloth, clay, bottle caps and asphalt. It is part of ongoing regional efforts to redefine the economy of Ohio's coal country with a greater focus on cultural arts.

Co-curators of the exhibit are David Mitzel, director of Appalachian Hills of Ohio Territory, and Michael Seiler, a Zanesville-based painter.

Mitzel says the region's economy has traditionally been one of extraction — of coal, oil, gas or timber — and the exhibition seeks "attraction" of visitors, tourists and residents.

