Shutdown divides services into essential and non-essential

A United States Park Police officer post a sign informing of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island closing at an entrance to the ferry, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would be closed Saturday "due to a lapse in appropriations." Late Friday, the Senate failed to approve legislation to keep the government from shutting down after the midnight deadline. Mary Altaffer AP Photo