Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — White House legislative director Marc Short; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Short; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Durbin.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Durbin.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Mulvaney; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.
