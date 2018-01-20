People

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 06:04 PM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House legislative director Marc Short; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Short; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Durbin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Durbin.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Mulvaney; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity'

    Moira Donegan started the online spreadsheet of men in the media industry accused of sexual harassment. She spoke with The New York Times about why she created it and what her life has been like since.

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity'

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity' 5:33

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity'
The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 2:34

The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46
James Franco's two (very public) sides 2:27

James Franco's two (very public) sides

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.