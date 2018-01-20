Singer Ed Sheeran announces engagement on Instagram

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017 file photo, Ed Sheeran attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York. heeran has announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. The Grammy-winning singer posted a picture of the two on his Instagram page Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, saying the two got engaged right before the new year. Photo by Charles Sykes