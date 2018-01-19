Robert Yates posthumously inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

Robert Yates has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and was able to write his own speech for the ceremony.
The championship-winning car owner and engine builder was elected to the Hall in May but died five months later at the age of 74. His acceptance speech was read by Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 championship driving for Yates.
Yates started as an engine builder who learned from Waddell Wilson and Junior Johnson. He built the powerplants for Bobby Allison's 1983 Cup championship team, and the engines used when Richard Petty drove to his 199th and 200th victories — his last — of Petty's career.
Davey Allison won Yates his first race as a car owner in 1989. Yates won 57 Cup races as an owner, including three Daytona 500 victories with Allison and Jarrett.
