NASCAR great Richard Petty, bottom right, walks the red carpet as he arrives for NASCAR's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Chuck Burton AP Photo
Robert Yates posthumously inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 09:52 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Robert Yates has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and was able to write his own speech for the ceremony.

The championship-winning car owner and engine builder was elected to the Hall in May but died five months later at the age of 74. His acceptance speech was read by Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 championship driving for Yates.

Yates started as an engine builder who learned from Waddell Wilson and Junior Johnson. He built the powerplants for Bobby Allison's 1983 Cup championship team, and the engines used when Richard Petty drove to his 199th and 200th victories — his last — of Petty's career.

Davey Allison won Yates his first race as a car owner in 1989. Yates won 57 Cup races as an owner, including three Daytona 500 victories with Allison and Jarrett.

