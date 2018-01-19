Autopsy: Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2013, file photo, two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues with Toronto and Philadelphia, at the MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. An autopsy report says Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year. John Raoux, File AP Photo