FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2013, file photo, two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues with Toronto and Philadelphia, at the MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. An autopsy report says Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2013, file photo, two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues with Toronto and Philadelphia, at the MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. An autopsy report says Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year. John Raoux, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2013, file photo, two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues with Toronto and Philadelphia, at the MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. An autopsy report says Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year. John Raoux, File AP Photo

People

Autopsy: Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 08:29 PM

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.

An autopsy report says retired star pitcher Roy Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that an autopsy released Friday shows the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when he crashed his personal plane into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey on Nov. 7.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn't identified a cause for the crash. A witness told investigators that Halladay's ICON A5 climbed to between 300 and 500 feet (90 and 150 meters) before it went into a 45-degree dive and slammed into the water.

The body of the two-time Cy Young Award winner was found in the wreckage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity'

    Moira Donegan started the online spreadsheet of men in the media industry accused of sexual harassment. She spoke with The New York Times about why she created it and what her life has been like since.

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity'

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity' 5:33

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity'
The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 2:34

The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46
James Franco's two (very public) sides 2:27

James Franco's two (very public) sides

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.