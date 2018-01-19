Hedge fund founder enters field for Dent's US House seat

People

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Another new face is joining the field vying to succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent in the eastern Pennsylvania district that stretches from Allentown to Hershey.

Dan David, co-founder of the hedge fund Geoinvesting, announced his candidacy this week for the Republican nomination. That makes a half-dozen Republicans and seven Democrats seeking the 15th District seat.

By spring, the 48-year-old first-time candidate may be better known as a featured face in "The China Hustle." It's a documentary film about fraud by Chinese firms that get listed on U.S. stock exchanges, but escape punishment. Changing the law is a core campaign issue for David.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September and is scheduled for release March 30.

The primary election is May 15.

