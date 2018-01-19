Jets WR Anderson arrested in Florida on slew of charges

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson makes a phone call in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as he waits for a ride after being released from the Broward County Jail on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Anderson faces a slew of charges, including threatening a police officer's family and saying he would rape the officer's wife. A Sunrise, Fla., police report shows the 24-year-old Anderson was stopped early Friday in a sport utility vehicle after it ran two red lights and was swerving while traveling about 105 mph 168 kph).