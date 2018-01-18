British actor Peter Wyngarde dies in London hospital aged 90

FILE - This is a Jan. 4, 1973 file photo of actor Peter Wyngarde. Longtime British television star Peter Wyngarde died in London on Monday Jan. 15, 2018. He was 90. The stylish Wyngarde had been cited by the creators of the Austin Powers films as one of the inspirations for the fictional character. He was best known for his role as the detective Jason King in the popular Department S show but played numerous other roles. PA, File via AP)