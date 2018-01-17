Japanese public TV says staffer sent missile alert in error

A smartphone shows Tuesday's NHK television's news website saying "North Korea appears to have fired a missile," "The government: Seek shelter inside buildings and basements," second from top, in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert on Tuesday warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then minutes later corrected it, top, days after a similar error in Hawaii. The message at top reads: "The flash of North Korea's missile launch was a mistake." Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo