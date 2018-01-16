FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan arrives at Ennis District Court, in Ennis, Ireland. O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46, it was reported on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
UK police say death of Dolores O'Riordan is not suspicious

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:26 AM

LONDON

Police say they are not treating the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan as suspicious.

O'Riordan was found dead Monday morning at a London hotel. Police initially called the death "unexplained," but said Tuesday that nothing suspicious had been found. The case is being passed to a coroner to determine the cause of death.

O'Riordan had suffered mental and physical health problems over the years. The Cranberries cut short a world tour in 2017 because of the singer's back problems.

The 46-year-old Irish singer was in London to record vocals for a cover of The Cranberries' hit "Zombie" by Los Angeles rock band Bad Wolves.

Dan Waite of music label Eleven Seven said O'Riordan left him a voice message early Monday saying she was looking forward to the recording. He said "she sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week."

"The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don, her ex-husband, her children, and her mother," Waite said.

The Cranberries formed in Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the 90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that "for anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O'Riordan was the voice of a generation."

