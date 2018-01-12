John Tunney, ex-US senator from California, dies at 83

FILE - In this July 15, 2011 file photo, former U.S. Sen. John Tunney, left, stands with his arm around Patrick Kennedy on a pier in Hyannis Port, Mass., before Kennedy was to wed Amy Petitgout at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port later in the day. John Tunney, the former U.S. senator from California, has died. His brother Jay Tunney says John Tunney died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif., of cancer. He was 83. John Tunney was the son of heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney, and was among the youngest people elected to the U.S. Senate in the past century when he won his seat in 1970 at age 36. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo