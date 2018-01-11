FILE - In this April 12, 1976 file photo, accompanied by deputy U.S. Marshal John Brophy, Patty Hearst, center, leaves the Federal building in San Francisco, hours after her sentencing on a bank robbery conviction. Twentieth Century Fox Film says on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, it is canceling the studio's planned movie based on Jeffrey Toobin's Patricia Hearst book "American Heiress." Toobin’s non-fiction book chronicled the saga of Hearst’s kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974 and her eventual bank robbery conviction with the radical group.
People

Patricia Hearst pic based on Toobin book canceled

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 09:10 PM

LOS ANGELES

Twentieth Century Fox Film says it is canceling the studio's planned movie based on Jeffrey Toobin's Patricia Hearst book "American Heiress."

Toobin's non-fiction book chronicled the saga of Hearst's kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974 and her eventual bank robbery conviction with the radical group.

The studio announced the decision late Thursday after Hearst earlier in the day issued a lengthy statement condemning the project and Toobin's book, which she described as victim blaming and an attempt to "rewrite history."

Fox representatives declined to comment on whether the decision to cancel production was related to Hearst's statement.

As of December, "Logan" director James Mangold had been set to helm the adaptation with Elle Fanning in talks to play Hearst.

Toobin did not immediately respond to request for comment.

