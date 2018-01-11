People

Florida House: Hand over records from Emeril's show now

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 02:06 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The Florida House is demanding the producer of a television show hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse to turn over records in five days or risk hefty fines and even jail.

The House voted Thursday to issue a subpoena for the records.

Lawmakers are asking for years of records detailing how the show spent millions paid out by the state's tourism agency — and how much was paid to Lagasse. Lawyers for producer Pat Roberts and his company MAT Media contend that he could be sued if the information is revealed.

The show, "Emeril's Florida," aired on The Cooking Channel. It featured the chef touring the state and visiting some of Florida's top restaurants. Visit Florida paid at least $10 million over a five-year period for the show.

