In this photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, right, gestures as he stands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the annual toast with the foreign media in Jerusalem. Suchard went head to head with Netanyahu in front of a group of journalists, only to come up empty in an awkward duel with the Israeli leader.
In this photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, right, gestures as he stands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the annual toast with the foreign media in Jerusalem. Suchard went head to head with Netanyahu in front of a group of journalists, only to come up empty in an awkward duel with the Israeli leader. Tsafrir Abayov AP Photo
In this photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, right, gestures as he stands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the annual toast with the foreign media in Jerusalem. Suchard went head to head with Netanyahu in front of a group of journalists, only to come up empty in an awkward duel with the Israeli leader. Tsafrir Abayov AP Photo

People

Israeli leader Netanyahu stumps acclaimed mentalist

By ARON HELLER Associated Press

January 11, 2018 01:58 PM

JERUSALEM

Acclaimed mentalist Lior Suchard appears to have met his match: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Suchard, who has wowed audiences around the world by guessing their secret bank PIN numbers or the names of their childhood crushes, went head to head with Netanyahu in front of a group of journalists, only to come up empty in an awkward duel with the seemingly inscrutable Israeli leader.

In one of his famous routines, Suchard asks his guest to scribble a picture on a piece of paper, while Suchard stands across the stage and draws an identical image. But when he tried the game with Netanyahu on Wednesday night, Suchard was unable to match Netanyahu's doodle: a Jewish candelabra with the words "Long Live the Jewish People" underneath.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

    Rapper Quavo celebrates with the Georgia Bulldogs after they defeated Oklahoma to advance to the finals of the College Football Playoff.

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents 3:07

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents
Santa throws 1:14

Santa throws "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.