Trump thinks Oprah won't run, says he'd defeat her anyway

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2013, file photo, Oprah Winfrey listens in the East Room of the White House in Washington, during a ceremony where President Barack Obama awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom. Faced with the presidential buzz surrounding Oprah Winfrey, President Donald Trump is steering clear of nasty nicknames and colorful insults, though he’s making clear who would win a celebrity showdown. “I’ll beat Oprah,” Trump said at a White House meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo