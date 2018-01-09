Catherine Deneuve, others defend men's 'right' to seduce

FILE- In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, Catherine Deneuve attends the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Gala honoring Louis Vuitton artistic director of women's collections Nicolas Ghesquiere, at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Deneuve was among about 100 performers, scholars and others who signed an open letter published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, by the newspaper Le Monde saying the "legitimate protest against sexual violence" stemming from the Harvey Weinstein scandal has gone too far and threatens hard-won sexual freedoms. Photo by Evan Agostini