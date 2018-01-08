FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with relief" after a Polish judge ruled that the law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975, when she was 10 years old, because the allegations are too old.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with relief" after a Polish judge ruled that the law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975, when she was 10 years old, because the allegations are too old. Jarek Praszkiewicz, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with relief" after a Polish judge ruled that the law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975, when she was 10 years old, because the allegations are too old. Jarek Praszkiewicz, File AP Photo

People

Prosecutors won't charge Polanski after molestation report

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 09:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 — when she was 10 years old — because the allegations are too old.

A district attorney's office memo obtained by The Associated Press on Monday says prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The latest allegations were reported to police in October. The woman said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, has said the allegations are untrue.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

    Rapper Quavo celebrates with the Georgia Bulldogs after they defeated Oklahoma to advance to the finals of the College Football Playoff.

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents 3:07

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents
Santa throws 1:14

Santa throws "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.