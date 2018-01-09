President Donald Trump accompanied by Dr. Alveda King, niece of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, to attend the NCAA National Championship game. King was on board for a bill signing creating a national historic park for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
President Donald Trump accompanied by Dr. Alveda King, niece of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, to attend the NCAA National Championship game. King was on board for a bill signing creating a national historic park for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
President Donald Trump accompanied by Dr. Alveda King, niece of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, to attend the NCAA National Championship game. King was on board for a bill signing creating a national historic park for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

People

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football title game

By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:17 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTA

President Donald Trump got his own national anthem moment Monday when he took the field before Alabama and Georgia faced off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Months after wading into the culture war over protests during the anthem, the president was greeted by tens of thousands in Atlanta with cheers and a smattering of boos. After ROTC members escorted him onto the field, the president stood with his hand over his heart and an American flag pin on his lapel. He sang a few words as Georgia's Zac Brown Band and a gospel choir performed the anthem.

Trump has criticized professional football players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice, as well as the NFL itself for allowing it.

"We want our flag respected," Trump said earlier Monday during a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, "and we want our national anthem respected also."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most of the college players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem.

The president watched the game from a private box overlooking the Alabama sideline, flanked by ROTC students. The Tuscaloosa News had reported that he would appear on the Alabama radio broadcast during the game, but that didn't happen. ESPN also unsuccessfully sought an interview.

Trump departed the stadium during halftime as Georgia led Alabama 13-0. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who has been a critic of the president, performed during the break.

Minutes after Trump returned to the Washington area, Alabama won in overtime 26-23.

A few dozen protesters gathered near the stadium before the game, shouting anti-Trump slogans. But more fans seemed upset by the long lines to get into the event amid increased security.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

    Rapper Quavo celebrates with the Georgia Bulldogs after they defeated Oklahoma to advance to the finals of the College Football Playoff.

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents 3:07

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents
Santa throws 1:14

Santa throws "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.