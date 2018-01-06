People

Cumming: important to portray gay character in time of Trump

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 02:03 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

PASADENA, Calif.

Actor Alan Cumming will portray what is believed to be the first gay lead character in a broadcast network drama and he says it's particularly important that the milestone is happening during President Donald Trump's administration.

His crime procedural "Instinct" arrives at a time when Cumming said "the president is actively condoning, by his silence, violence and persecution against the LBGT community."

The show premieres on CBS March 11. Cumming plays an author who is an expert on serial killers who gets drawn into helping New York police track down a killer who models his behavior on one of his books.

Cumming says it's a perfect time to have a married same-sex couple portrayed on network TV.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

    Rapper Quavo celebrates with the Georgia Bulldogs after they defeated Oklahoma to advance to the finals of the College Football Playoff.

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents 3:07

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents
Santa throws 1:14

Santa throws "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.