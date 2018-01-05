FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filed a complaint on behalf of Noah Becker against the “unbearable and racist remarks” that came from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier.
FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filed a complaint on behalf of Noah Becker against the “unbearable and racist remarks” that came from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier. dpa via AP Michael Kappeler
FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filed a complaint on behalf of Noah Becker against the “unbearable and racist remarks” that came from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier. dpa via AP Michael Kappeler

People

German lawmaker apologizes after racist slur on Twitter

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:12 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

A lawmaker for the nationalist Alternative for Germany party is apologizing to the son of former tennis star Boris Becker following a racist outburst on Twitter.

Jens Maier claims the tweet that was directed at Noah Becker was posted by a member of his staff, who has since been disciplined.

A lawyer for Becker said Thursday the 23-year-old had filed a criminal complaint against Maier.

In an unusual step, the party on Friday released a copy of an email in which Maier said he regretted the "mishap," had issued a formal warning to the staffer and planned to apologize to Becker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maier, a judge from the eastern state of Saxony, is regarded as being on the far-right wing of the nationalist party.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

    Rapper Quavo celebrates with the Georgia Bulldogs after they defeated Oklahoma to advance to the finals of the College Football Playoff.

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents 3:07

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents
Santa throws 1:14

Santa throws "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.