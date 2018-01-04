Boris Becker's son presses charges after racist German slur

FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filed a complaint on behalf of Noah Becker against the “unbearable and racist remarks” that came from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier. dpa via AP Michael Kappeler