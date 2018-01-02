Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch

File - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Mike Tyson speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Former heavyweight champion Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur. TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20, 2017, broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 110-mile drive north of Los Angeles. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo