FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing two cases brought by the Beverly Hills Police Department against disgraced movie mogul Weinstein. District attorney office spokesman Greg Risling said Tuesday that the cases were presented last month, but he didn't offer other details.
Los Angeles DA reviewing 2 cases against Harvey Weinstein

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:23 PM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing two cases brought by the Beverly Hills Police Department against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

District attorney office spokesman Greg Risling said Tuesday that the cases were presented last month, but he didn't offer other details.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Those allegations rippled across the entertainment industry, other media businesses, sports and politics and unleashed a flood of sexual misconduct complaints that have upended several careers.

Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are also investigating accusations against Weinstein.

The Beverly Hill cases are being reviewed by a task force District Attorney Jackie Lacey established to handle any criminal complaints arising from the Hollywood scandal.

Representatives for Weinstein have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

