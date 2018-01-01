FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Country singer Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist. In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day, Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Country singer Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist. In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day, Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Country singer Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist. In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day, Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." Photo by Chris Pizzello

People

Singer Carrie Underwood also injured her face in fall

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 10:26 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.

In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."

She says that she is grateful the injuries weren't much worse and for the people who have helped her since the November accident. She also cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she's ready to be seen on camera again.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Underwood also says she'll be in the studio next week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents

    The all new Hall of Presidents features a speaking role for Donald Trump.

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents 3:07

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents
Santa throws 1:14

Santa throws "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event
U2 surprises Berlin subway commuters with impromptu set 3:16

U2 surprises Berlin subway commuters with impromptu set

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.