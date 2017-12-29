Will we get a sad poop emoji? Well, there's a process

In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, photo, author Jennifer 8. Lee holds an image of a dumpling emoji while posing for photos before eating lunch at Dumpling Time restaurant in San Francisco. Thanks largely to Lee's efforts, the dumpling emoji was added to the Unicode Standard this year after almost two years of research, meetings, and a written, illustrated proposal that reads a bit like an academic paper, complete with research on dumpling history and popularity. Jeff Chiu AP Photo