Outgoing U.S. Sen. Al Franken speaks about his accomplishments and thanks his team, as his eight years in the Senate are set to come to an end soon, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Minneapolis. Franken says he may be leaving office, but he's not giving up his voice. Franken announced his plans to resign earlier this month amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations. He'll officially step down on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
People

Franken says he's leaving Senate but not giving up voice

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:56 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Outgoing U.S. Sen. Al Franken says he may be leaving office, but he's not giving up his voice.

The Minnesota Democrat thanked supporters and friends in Minneapolis Thursday night as his eight years in the Senate are set to come to an end. The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian said he didn't know what to expect when he first ran for office, "and of course, neither did Minnesotans."

Franken thanked his wife, Franni, their family and his staff as well as Minnesota's senior senator, Democrat Amy Klobuchar. He said he still feels like "the luckiest kid in the world."

Franken announced his plans to resign earlier this month amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations. He'll officially step down on Tuesday. His successor, current Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is set to be sworn in on Wednesday.

