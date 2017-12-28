People

Mother charged in 8-month-old daughter's beating death

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 08:18 AM

JOLIET, Ill.

A Chicago-area woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 8-month-old daughter whose skull was fractured in two places.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports that 24-year-old Shanquilla Garvey was charged Wednesday.

Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner said last week that Garvey was staying at a Joliet motel when officers responded to a report of a baby that wasn't breathing.

Cherish Freeman was rushed to a hospital. She died Sunday night after being taken off life-support.

Assistant State's Attorney Chris Messina said the child also had bleeding on her brain, a cut liver and fractured clavicle.

Garvey has been assigned a public defender. She is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 12.

