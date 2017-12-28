Mother charged in 8-month-old daughter's beating death

A Chicago-area woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 8-month-old daughter whose skull was fractured in two places.
The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports that 24-year-old Shanquilla Garvey was charged Wednesday.
Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner said last week that Garvey was staying at a Joliet motel when officers responded to a report of a baby that wasn't breathing.
Cherish Freeman was rushed to a hospital. She died Sunday night after being taken off life-support.
Never miss a local story.
Assistant State's Attorney Chris Messina said the child also had bleeding on her brain, a cut liver and fractured clavicle.
Garvey has been assigned a public defender. She is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 12.
Comments