Ex-Sugar Bowl MVP Raymond Brown dies in Mississippi

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 07:20 PM

GAUTIER, Miss.

A former Ole Miss football star who played for two NFL championship teams in the 1950s has died in Mississippi. Raymond L. Brown was 81.

William Wilmoth, manager of O'Bryant O'Keefe Funeral Homes, says Brown died at his home on Monday. No information about the cause of his death was immediately released.

A quarterback and defensive back at Ole Miss, Brown was voted Most Valuable Player of the 1958 Sugar Bowl.

He played three seasons as a defensive back and punter for the Baltimore Colts, including their championship teams in 1958 and 1959.

Brown graduated from law school after his NFL career. He served as a law clerk for a U.S. Supreme Court justice before practicing law in his native Mississippi.

