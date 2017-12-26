People

Fire that left 54 without homes in SC was intentionally set

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 06:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Authorities say 54 people are without a home after a Christmas Eve fire at a South Carolina apartment complex that investigators say was intentionally set.

Spartanburg Fire Marshall Brad Hall said no one was seriously injured in the fire around 6 a.m. Sunday, but some people had to jump from second story windows and one woman was rescued from the third floor of the Crown Pointe apartments

Hall says all the apartments in the 20-unit building were damaged by fire, smoke or water.

Hall told media outlets that trained dogs detected some kind of accelerant at the scene of the fire. He says authorities don't have a suspect yet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents

    The all new Hall of Presidents features a speaking role for Donald Trump.

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents 3:07

Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents
Santa throws 1:14

Santa throws "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event
U2 surprises Berlin subway commuters with impromptu set 3:16

U2 surprises Berlin subway commuters with impromptu set

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.