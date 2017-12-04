Olympic star Moses remarkably recovers from head injuries

FILE - In this April 18, 2016, file photo, Edwin Moses poses for photos as he arrives for the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany. Three months after suffering the second of two traumatic head injuries in the span of six weeks, Edwin Moses is nearing 100 percent again. It's been an amazing recovery for one of America's best-known Olympic stars, and a man who is no stranger to making the impossible seem possible. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo