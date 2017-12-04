People

New York summer arts school applications being taken

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 12:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ALBANY, N.Y.

The New York State Education Department is encouraging students in grades 8-12 to apply for the 2018 Summer School of the Arts.

There are seven component schools: Theatre, Ballet, Modern Dance, Orchestral Studies, Choral Studies, Visual Arts, and Media Arts. Auditions will be held across the state starting in January.

Applications and a schedule of audition sites are available online .

The New York State Summer School of the Arts provides over 400 talented students the opportunity to study with professionals in the visual and performing arts. The residential program offers highly competitive pre-professional training to promising artists from a variety of disciplines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Each program culminates in a public final presentation or exhibition.

Programs are held at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, SUNY Fredonia, Alfred State and SUNY Delhi.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

    Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was read on Thursday’s “Today” show.

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations
Lauer, O’Reilly and Rose: The fall of male media stars 2:21

Lauer, O’Reilly and Rose: The fall of male media stars
Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.