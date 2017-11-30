Jim Nabors, TV's homespun Gomer Pyle and singer, dies at 87

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2003 file photo, Jim Nabors, left, and Andy Griffith, cast members from the series "The Andy Griffith Show," arrive to CBS's 75th anniversary celebration in New York. Nabors died peacefully at his home in Honolulu on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, with his husband Stan Cadwallader at his side. He was 87. Louis Lanzano, File AP Photo