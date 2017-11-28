People

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on suspicion of robbery

By ROBERT JABLON Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:34 PM

LOS ANGELES

Former NBA player Ben Gordon has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Los Angeles after police said he punched an apartment manager and pulled a knife.

Gordon, 34, went to a building Saturday where he had rented two apartments and demanded his security deposit from the manager, police spokesman Tony Im said Tuesday.

When the manager said he didn't have access to the deposit money, Gordon "punched him in the face," Im said.

The manager was able to give part of the deposit back and Gordon left but came back with a knife and demanded the rest, Im said.

Someone intervened and Gordon left but returned a third time and was arrested, Im said. He was jailed and released on $50,000 bail.

His agent, Raymond Brothers, declined to comment.

Gordon played 11 years with the Bulls, Pistons, Hornets and Magic, averaging 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2005 as a Chicago rookie.

He hasn't played in the NBA since 2015 and his recent headlines have mostly involved running afoul of the law.

He was arrested last week in New York and ticketed for allegedly driving with a forged license.

In October, Gordon was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after reportedly arguing with a woman and locking himself into a bathroom of a sports rehabilitation center that he owns in Mount Vernon, New York.

Gordon, who was a standout at the University of Connecticut before going pro, told the Hartford Courant in March that he hoped to return to the NBA.

"It is tough, man," Gordon said. "When you've been doing it for so long and have so much structure, without facilities, trainers, it's a little bit harder."

Basketball Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun, who coached Gordon at Connecticut, said he spoke with Gordon about a week ago and with his mother Tuesday night.

"He's always been a great kid, but he's going through a difficult time in his life," Calhoun said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. "I know his mom and the rest of his family is supportive of him getting back in the direction we all know Ben Gordon can go."

