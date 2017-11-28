Jeremy Piven suggests it's curtains for his CBS crime drama

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Jeremy Piven attends the CBS Summer Soiree during the 2017 Summer TCA's in Studio City, Calif. Piven's new crime drama TV series is getting a truncated season run. All 13 episodes of “Wisdom of the Crowd” ordered by CBS will air, but the network said Monday it won’t order more this season. The decision follows sexual misconduct allegations leveled by three women against Piven, who has denied them. Photo by Richard Shotwell