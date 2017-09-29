Miami Shores girls soccer team to play halftime at Miami FC game

The U11 girls playing for Miami Shores Soccer Club are in for quite an exciting Sunday.
The young ladies have been tapped to play an exhibition game during halftime at the Miami FC game at Riccardo Silva Stadium vs. the Jacksonville Armada Football Club.
The team just came in second place at the United Soccer Cup tournament over the weekend in Broward. And the club’s managing director David Ocampo just announced the team is No. 10 in the state.
Their coach is Kate Wilson, from England.
“I’m sure they will do great,” she said. “They’ve been working hard.”
The game begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets: $14 for adults; kids: $6 at www.miamifc.com
