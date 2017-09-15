Larry King jokes about his lung cancer diagnosis

Larry King shocked fans on Wednesday, announcing that he was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer.
But before you worry, all is well with the broadcasting legend.
In a statement to CNN on Thursday, King’s rep said the legendary talk show host was “diagnosed with stage 1 Adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer, through a routine chest examination.”
“He immediately underwent a successful surgery to remove the upper lobe and lymph node,” the rep added. “Larry returned to work two weeks later, having just celebrated his 60th year in broadcasting. He looks forward to working for another 60 years and thanks everyone for their well wishes!”
King, who started his career at a Miami Beach radio station, decided to go public now to raise awareness.
“Get a chest X-ray,” the 83-year-old told “Extra” in a new interview. “If I had not had the chest X-ray, it would have progressed.”
“On July 17, I had the surgery here at Cedars,” King told the entertainment show’s Mario Lopez. “They took it out. It was malignant. They were going to take it out if it was malignant or benign. They tested it. They said, ‘You are fine.’ It was stage 1.”
The former chain smoker will be closely monitored every six months.
“I feel good, I get my checkups, I stay healthy and I love working,” he said. “I still make speeches, I’m active. I’ll die on the air probably.”
