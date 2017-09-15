Larry King
Larry King Getty
Larry King Getty

People

Larry King jokes about his lung cancer diagnosis

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 15, 2017 4:13 PM

Larry King shocked fans on Wednesday, announcing that he was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer.

But before you worry, all is well with the broadcasting legend.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, King’s rep said the legendary talk show host was “diagnosed with stage 1 Adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer, through a routine chest examination.”

“He immediately underwent a successful surgery to remove the upper lobe and lymph node,” the rep added. “Larry returned to work two weeks later, having just celebrated his 60th year in broadcasting. He looks forward to working for another 60 years and thanks everyone for their well wishes!”

King, who started his career at a Miami Beach radio station, decided to go public now to raise awareness.

“Get a chest X-ray,” the 83-year-old told “Extra” in a new interview. “If I had not had the chest X-ray, it would have progressed.”

“On July 17, I had the surgery here at Cedars,” King told the entertainment show’s Mario Lopez. “They took it out. It was malignant. They were going to take it out if it was malignant or benign. They tested it. They said, ‘You are fine.’ It was stage 1.”

The former chain smoker will be closely monitored every six months.

“I feel good, I get my checkups, I stay healthy and I love working,” he said. “I still make speeches, I’m active. I’ll die on the air probably.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
One of the best Elvis tribute performers may be outside this Texas roadside pitstop 3:53

One of the best Elvis tribute performers may be outside this Texas roadside pitstop
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate their birthdays in South Beach 0:16

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate their birthdays in South Beach

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.