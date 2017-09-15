FILE - This Aug. 11, 2012 file photo shows Enrique Iglesias performing at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., during his tour with Jennifer Lopez. The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. Iglesias and Lopez were ranked seventh.
Enrique Iglesias rides out Hurricane Irma in Miami from his car

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 15, 2017 12:50 PM

Enrique Iglesias did not leave his Miami.

The Spanish singer stayed put all throughout Hurricane Irma as she raged through.

He shares a home in the Bay Point area with his longtime girlfriend Anna Kournikova (the former tennis star posted nada, by the way).

The Subame La Radio singer was in the thick of it as seen by his social media posts. He started on Saturday with a picture of the monster, urging people to evacuate or at the very least take cover: “Everyone who is in the path of Hurricane Irma please stay safe this weekend!!!! Thanks to everyone sending prayers for those at risk.”

Iglesias was and still is upset to say the least, taking pictures and video of the mess and posting what he saw first hand on Instagram.

“Florida has been my home since I was eight years old. Seeing, first hand, the effects of Irma on my home town of Miami has been rough to say the least,” Iglesias wrote.

He rode out in his car to see what was going on in Coconut Grove.

In a Tweet posted on Sunday, Julia Iglesias’ son is being driven around US1 looking at all the downed trees and debris.

“Ugh, it’s really sad what’s going on in Miami,” Enrique says to the camera, adding, “It sucks.”

 

Irma is getting closer... everyone in Florida stay safe #miami

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

Iglesias wants his fans to donate to all those who experience the damage first hand.

“I can’t imagine what people in places harder hit, like the Keys, Barbuda, Cuba, the British Virgin Islands and Houston, are going through. I’ve worked with Save the Children for a long time and they have set up relief funds for those affected by BOTH Hurricane Irma AND Hurricane Harvey. Please consider donating to help with relief efforts whether it's with Save the Children or your charity of choice. It’s been incredible seeing the outpouring of love and support for all these communities.”

To help: http://www.omaze.com/relief

His tour with Pitbull has been rescheduled. The new date for their Sept. 30 concert at AmericanAirlines Arena is Nov. 11.

