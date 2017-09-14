Gainesville Hot Cops calendar: Photographer booked, pre-orders coming soon

They are hot stuff. They also save lives.

Win win.

We’re talking, of course, about those cops over in Gainesville.

On Sunday, the police department shared a photo of a group of three adorable officers on the job — and the Internet freaked.

It got so bad that they had to Tweet people to stop trying to contact them: “Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your ‘incident.’”

That's easy.







The calendar is already in the works...with pre-orders coming soon.







We want to get funds rolling to #Irma victims quickly. — Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) September 14, 2017

Even Ellen Degeneres said the people wanted more.

Just gonna drop this right here for @TheEllenShow.







Don't let the Internet down. You know what they want.







pic.twitter.com/5RvbZnltpy — Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) September 13, 2017

They decided to use the attention to release a calendar, according to Romper.com.

The best part?

On Facebook, the Gainesville Police Department confirmed: “The photographer is booked, the layout is in the works. The calendar WILL happen.”

Proceeds will go toward Irma relief.

Here’s the photo of three police officers posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering… part of the night crew getting ready to do some work,” read the post, which gained than 500,000 likes and was shared more than 270,000 times as of Thursday morning.

OK now your burning questions are answered: Officers John Nordman and Michael Hamill are “happily married,” says the department, but the cop “on the far right with the amazing hair” is single. His name? Dan Rengering, according to Time.

Our heroes right now are FPL guys. So we’re hoping they make a calendar, too. More power to them!