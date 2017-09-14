Evan Vucci AP
Melania Trump ditches stilettos for proper footwear to survey Hurricane Irma damage

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 1:31 PM

She was widely criticized for boarding Air Force One in stiletto heels when traveling to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Now that Melania Trump is back to her adopted home state of Florida to check out Irma’s aftermath, many eyes were looking down — at her feet.

To be fair, the first lady started out as model and she’s gorgeous with an incredible figure. She didn’t run for office, her husband The Donald did. So really where’s our fashion compassion?

Chelsea Handler was one of the first to start with the criticism on Twitter last month, but made no mention of Melania on Thursday when the couple arrived in Fort Myers to survey damage.

That’s because there was nothing to bash.

When the Trumps disembarked the plane, Melania was wearing a sensible outfit: a rugged army green top, white pants, a plain white baseball cap (no “FLOTUS” like the last trip) and SNEAKERS.

Wearing a windbreaker and USA cap, the president met with emergency responders in Fort Myers and thanked them for their “incredible” work. He said Melania made sure that she came on this trip.

“It’s really touched her heart what’s gone on. We’ve seen the devastation.”

Unlike Harvey, our devastation was caused more by intense winds than flooding.

Still, since trees are littering our streets and highways, proper footwear is a must.

It seems Melania has learned her lesson.

