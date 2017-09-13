Jeremy Shockey escapes Irma in a private jet, returns to no power

SOOL!
Translation: Jeremy Shockey is s--t out of luck!
If you follow the NFL tight end on Instagram, you’ll see his escape to New York journey play out. It didn’t end well for him, let’s just say that.
The athlete smiled broadly next to a private jet ahead of Hurricane Irma, captioning the photo “NY Love!”
That didn’t sit too well with his followers.
“Hope you filled all your seats helping people!” one person wrote.
On Saturday, Shockey posted a picture of a skyscraper telling everyone in South Florida he was praying for us.
The athlete who played at the University of Miami returned home on Tuesday, when all was safe and sound, asking around: “On way back to Miami anyone know of hotels that are open on the beach? Dm me have no electric at my house. Suggestions??”
Someone wrote to the former Hurricane: “Try the dorms at The U. Sure they will put you up.”
Another wiseguy chimed in: “Go help clean up.”
He also asked soon after who wanted to participate in a “hurricane party” with him.
Shockey was soon in for an, um, shock. He showed the world a pic of all the fallen trees on his property, telling us all how we already feel: “DAMN U IRMA.”
Like the rest of us slogging through, the Alabama native ended up crashing on a friend’s couch. Someone who had power.
He showed a snap of said couch with pillows and a blanket: “My 5star palace to sleep still feeling blessed.”
Looks comfortable, wrote someone.
And another (who misspelled the word “your”): “Yep you’re blessed. Start using you're platform to help people. You can get High on life!!!”
