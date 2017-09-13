Jeremy Shockey
Jeremy Shockey Getty
Jeremy Shockey Getty

People

Jeremy Shockey escapes Irma in a private jet, returns to no power

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 6:25 PM

SOOL!

Translation: Jeremy Shockey is s--t out of luck!

If you follow the NFL tight end on Instagram, you’ll see his escape to New York journey play out. It didn’t end well for him, let’s just say that.

 

Nyc Love!

A post shared by Jeremy Shockey (@jeremyshockey) on

The athlete smiled broadly next to a private jet ahead of Hurricane Irma, captioning the photo “NY Love!”

That didn’t sit too well with his followers.

“Hope you filled all your seats helping people!” one person wrote.

 

Everyone have a blessed Saturday South Fl been praying for U

A post shared by Jeremy Shockey (@jeremyshockey) on

On Saturday, Shockey posted a picture of a skyscraper telling everyone in South Florida he was praying for us.

 

On way back to Miami anyone know of hotels that are open on the beach? Dm me have no eletric at my house. Suggestions??

A post shared by Jeremy Shockey (@jeremyshockey) on

The athlete who played at the University of Miami returned home on Tuesday, when all was safe and sound, asking around: “On way back to Miami anyone know of hotels that are open on the beach? Dm me have no electric at my house. Suggestions??”

Someone wrote to the former Hurricane: “Try the dorms at The U. Sure they will put you up.”

Another wiseguy chimed in: “Go help clean up.”

He also asked soon after who wanted to participate in a “hurricane party” with him.

 

Yes a house is there look hard! Cleanup process has began damn u IRMA

A post shared by Jeremy Shockey (@jeremyshockey) on

Shockey was soon in for an, um, shock. He showed the world a pic of all the fallen trees on his property, telling us all how we already feel: “DAMN U IRMA.”

Like the rest of us slogging through, the Alabama native ended up crashing on a friend’s couch. Someone who had power.

 

My 5star palace to sleep still felling blessed

A post shared by Jeremy Shockey (@jeremyshockey) on

He showed a snap of said couch with pillows and a blanket: “My 5star palace to sleep still feeling blessed.”

Looks comfortable, wrote someone.

And another (who misspelled the word “your”): “Yep you’re blessed. Start using you're platform to help people. You can get High on life!!!”

