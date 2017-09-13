Luis Fonsi felt ‘helpless’ he couldn’t help his family in Miami during Irma

On Tuesday night, huge celebs from George Clooney and Barbra Streisand to Al Pacino and Beyonce came out in force to help hurricane victims in a one-hour televised benefit called “Hand in Hand.”
More than $44 million was raised and donations are still rolling in.
Hand in Hand was meant to be a benefit for victims of Harvey in Texas, but once Irma ripped through the Caribbean and Florida, the telethon was expanded to help there, too.
For some famous participants, Irma hit closer to home, like Luis Fonsi.
The “Despacito” singer’s been on the road with his Love + Dance World Tour so wasn’t able to be with his family in Miami. His wife and two kids live in Pinecrest.
“I haven’t been able to be there. So you can imagine how it’s been,” Fonsi said after the show, adding that all his family was safe. “Helpless – helpless is an understatement.”
But he’s glad to help out and use his celebrity to raise funds.
“You can imagine how frustrating it is to not be able to sort of protect your own family,” he said. “Imagine all of these people that have nothing to do. The videos that you see online. So as an artist, as a singer, I think it’s part of our job, it’s part of our resume, to take time off and come together and do these kind of things.”
