Tyson Beckford defends his decision to not evacuate Miami during Irma

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 12, 2017 9:32 AM

Unless you’ve lived through Hurricane Irma, don’t judge.

Tyson Beckford could have easily been attending a celebrity event way away from South Florida. Instead the “Transformers” star stayed and helped not only his family members but the entire community get through the storm that ripped through the entire state.

The actor told TMZ that after he posted videos of the massive storm surge in Brickell on Sunday, he had received backlash on social media from people saying he should have evacuated and calling him an “idiot” for staying put.

Comments ran the gamut. Some followers were concerned, while many thought he should have fled.

One person wrote on Facebook, “Why didn’t you evacuate?... I don’t need your sexy *** blowing away Tyson!

Another added: “So your one of those idiots that ignore Evac orders.”

And this post: “Ur crazy for staying..not impressed.”

 

Just to show you what we are in down here as we speak. #irma #miami #teamtyson #tysonbeckford #hurricane hurricaneirma

A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford) on

“People can go to hell! They don’t understand!” griped Beckford in a video Monday. “How do you leave your family? How do I say to my dad, ‘Oh I didn’t check on my aunt [so I could] go to New York and sit front row at some Fashion Week show? That’s his favorite sister!”

So, yeah, we gotta give props where they are due.

“Where was I gonna go?” the New York native asked rhetorically. “Run [away] when my people needed me? That’s just selfish.”

The former model has been riding around Miami, passing out supplies with food, water and medical supplies, helping anyone he can.

 

This C3-4 is moving fast and so is the water levels! #irma #teamtyson #tysonbeckford #miami

A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford) on

“Basically, we have food, gas, cans of tuna, a container full of water,” he explained, referring to the vehicle behind him. “I mean, at one point this Jeep probably had 300 bottles of water back there.”

He’s glad he stayed where he was needed.

“I’ve been through a few storms before,” said Beckford. “That’s what a community does. That’s the human thing to do.”

