Hey Irma victims, Ryan Reynolds has your back

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 11:30 AM

As we shovel out of this mess, good to know we’ve got some help from famous people.

Ryan Reynolds is one.

The “Deadpool” star is imploring his followers on social media to give us some assistance.

Reynolds tweeted: “Let's help Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to f--k off. Support http://Americares.org or charity of your choice: http://charitynavigator.org

In the pic, the actor is wearing a T shirt that reads “Hope. Heal. Rebuild.”

The post received 70,000 likes by Monday morning, so it looks like his plea may have worked.

