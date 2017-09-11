Hey Irma victims, Ryan Reynolds has your back

As we shovel out of this mess, good to know we’ve got some help from famous people.
Ryan Reynolds is one.
The “Deadpool” star is imploring his followers on social media to give us some assistance.
Let's help Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to fuck off. Support https://t.co/hHom3JZZss or charity of your choice: https://t.co/Txcoiz8mYJ pic.twitter.com/iU43Fi6SOi— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2017
Reynolds tweeted: “Let's help Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to f--k off. Support http://Americares.org or charity of your choice: http://charitynavigator.org
In the pic, the actor is wearing a T shirt that reads “Hope. Heal. Rebuild.”
The post received 70,000 likes by Monday morning, so it looks like his plea may have worked.
