Hurricane Irma: Frozen costars help each other out

They really are friends to the end.
In the 2013 Disney animated hit “Frozen,” Olaf the Snowman is one of Princess Anna of Arendelle’s magical besties.
Life imitated art right here in South Florida.
So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!
Zach Gad, who voiced Olaf, is a Fort Lauderdale native; Bell (Anna) was visiting the area earlier this week.
By now, we all know the weather situation that we are collectively handling with Hurricane Irma.
Turns out Bell helped Gad’s family evacuate.
What a heart melting story.
