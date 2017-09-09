A scene from Frozen
A scene from Frozen
A scene from Frozen

People

Hurricane Irma: Frozen costars help each other out

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 8:08 PM

They really are friends to the end.

In the 2013 Disney animated hit “Frozen,” Olaf the Snowman is one of Princess Anna of Arendelle’s magical besties.

Life imitated art right here in South Florida.

Zach Gad, who voiced Olaf, is a Fort Lauderdale native; Bell (Anna) was visiting the area earlier this week.

By now, we all know the weather situation that we are collectively handling with Hurricane Irma.

Turns out Bell helped Gad’s family evacuate.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” Tweeted Gad Friday.

“When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin.”

What a heart melting story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
One of the best Elvis tribute performers may be outside this Texas roadside pitstop 3:53

One of the best Elvis tribute performers may be outside this Texas roadside pitstop
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate their birthdays in South Beach 0:16

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate their birthdays in South Beach

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.