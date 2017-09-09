As Irma heads toward Key West, Mariel Hemingway tries to save Papa’s cats

What would Daddy Ernest do?
Mariel Hemingway wants the cats to evacuate from her grandfather’s historic Key West home, but the caretaker is staying put.
The Oscar winner implored Jacqui Sands to leave before Irma’s fury hits. The video was posted by TMZ.
“This is frightening. This hurricane is a big deal,” she said, adding, “I think you’re wonderful and an admirable person for trying to stay there and to try to save the cats and the house.”
The Farewell to Arms author’s 1851 house has 18-inch-thick limestone walls. It reportedly has three generators and is 16 feet above sea level, reports The Houston Chronicle.
Fifty four six toed cats live there.
