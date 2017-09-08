Rush Limbaugh
Rush Limbaugh escapes Hurricane Irma after calling it fake news

By Madeleine Marr

September 08, 2017 3:17 PM

Um, Rush Limbaugh, you need to like, look, at a few headlines (The Miami Herald is full of coverage, by the way).

This Hurricane Irma thing? It’s so not fake news.

The radio personality who has a $40 million home in Palm Beach, complained earlier this week on his WIOD show that there was too much hype attached to the storm, predicted to be a Category 5 to hit landfall in Florida sometime Saturday.

“There is a desire to advance this climate change agenda, and hurricanes are one of the fastest and best ways to do it,” Limbaugh said Tuesday. “You can accomplish a lot just by creating fear and panic. You don't need a hurricane to hit anywhere. All you need is to create the fear and panic accompanied by talk that climate change is causing hurricanes to become more frequent and bigger and dangerous.”

Hmm, he ate those words.

The Washington Times reported on Friday that the conservative talking head, 66, was indeed evacuating, just like regular folks.

Doh!

“I’m not going to get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow,” Limbaugh told his national radio audience Thursday, reported The Hill. “We’ll be on the air next week, folks, from parts unknown.”

Al Roker, for one, is happy. The “Today” show weatherman was upset by Limbaugh’s attitude and said his laissez faire approach to a CAt 5 was borderline “criminal.”

“To have @rushlimbaugh suggest the warnings about #Irma are #fake or about profit and to ignore them borders on criminal.” The hashtag: #shameonrush

Roker got the last laugh, Tweeting Friday: “Mark Steyn is filling in on Rush Limbaugh's radio show today, because Rush has had to evacuate his FL home/studio.”

The comments were pretty harsh, e.g., user responded Mont Hoyt: “But the hurricane was a liberal myth ?!” His hashtag was not fit for a family publication/website.

