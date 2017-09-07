Celebrities give shout-out to Florida before Hurricane Irma barrels in

Florida. We’re [bleeped].
You don’t have to read the headlines. You can feel it in the air (soon to be churning with a vengeance).
So better just deal with it and hope for the best. No choice.
But to ease your pain, know that the world, aka the Internet, is watching and worrying right along with us.
Celebrities as far away as Los Angeles (!) are showing their support.
Some stars have more of a tie to Florida than others.
Justin Long’s grandmother lives in South Florida. The actor tweeted, “While trying to convince my obstinate 100 yr old grandma to let me get her out of FL, she called Irma ‘a naughty girl’ #understatement.”
Singer Missy Elliott told a follower that she had houses in Florida and was definitely concerned.
One of Miami’s biggest stars, Gloria Estefan, is in the same, um, boat with the rest of us. She and her family are “bracing ourselves for what’s coming.”
